WWE and President Trump: What to know

President Donald Trump drew criticism for an edited video he posted on Twitter during the weekend, which showed him “wrestling” and going after a man whose face was blocked out with the CNN logo.

The president tweeted, “#FraudNewsCNN #FNN.”

Trump has a long history with World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE), and has made multiple appearances during the years. Here’s what you should know.

Hosting “WrestleMania,” 1988-1989

Trump hosted “WrestleMania IV” in his Atlantic City, New Jersey, Trump Plaza hotel in 1988, getting the event to boost tourism, Rolling Stone reported. Trump hosted “WrestleMania V” at Trump Plaza one year later.

Talking politics, March 2004

Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, a former pro wrestler, asked Trump for his backing at WrestleMania XX in an on-camera exchange, “If I were to get back into politics, could I expect your moral and financial support?”

“One hundred percent,” Trump answered.

“You know what?” Ventura asked the crowd at one point. “I think that we may need a wrestler in the White House in 2008!”

“Battle of the Billionaires,” January 2007

Trump’s real-life dispute with Rosie O’Donnell began in 2006 and WWE had two wrestlers play the businessman and the comedian in a fight, according to Rolling Stone.

Trump later appeared on “Raw” in January 2007 while WWE CEO Vince McMahon hosted “Fan Appreciation Night.”

“In January of 2007, I wanted to upstage Vince, and that’s never easy,” Trump explained in a WWE video, adding that he “dropped thousands of dollars down on the fans.”

Trump eventually dared McMahon to fight him at “WrestleMania,” Rolling Stone reported. McMahon suggested that the men have two wrestlers represent them in the ring – while Trump proposed that whoever lost would have his head shaved.

At “WrestleMania XXIII,” Bobby Lashley, the wrestler fighting for Trump, proved victorious, beating Umaga, who represented McMahon. At one point outside the ring, Trump slammed McMahon down to the ground. McMahon’s head was later shaved by Trump in the middle of the ring.

Trump “owns” “Raw,” June 2009

“When opportunity knocks, you gotta walk through that door,” McMahon said on “Raw,” before revealing that he sold the show to Trump. Trump said the program would air live and without commercials.

A fake press release for the scripted storyline was issued, and stock prices dropped seven percent, Deadline reported at the time. Trump eventually came back to “Raw” and “sold” the show back to McMahon for twice the money.

WWE Hall of Fame, April 2013

“Vince [McMahon] and I have had an amazing relationship for many years,” Trump said at the his 2013 induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, which took place at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Trump nominated McMahon’s wife, Linda McMahon, to serve as administrator of the Small Business Administration in December 2016. McMahon, who ran twice unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate in Connecticut, was confirmed in February of this year.

Trump’s page on the WWE website says his presidential swearing-in was “the first time in history a WWE Hall of Famer would ever hold the distinguished title of U.S. Commander-in-Chief.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.