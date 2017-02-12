WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Full match card

Here’s the full match card for WWE’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, the lone SmackDown Live-only event before WrestleMania 33 in April.

On Feb. 12, SmackDown Live will put on their lone pay-per-event of WrestleMania season with Elimination Chamber, live from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ.

The seven-match card (plus a Kickoff Show match before the actual event begins) will be the final show before WrestleMania 33 in Orlando in early April. Stars such as John Cena, AJ Styles, Becky Lynch and the 2017 Royal Rumble match winner Randy Orton will all be on the main card.

Out of the seven matches on the main card, three of them are title matches, including the main event: an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE World Championship between the champion John Cena, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Bray Wyatt, The Miz and Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. Outside of Cena, who has been in six Elimination Chamber matches, no other competitor has been in more than two.

The other two title matches on the card are a Tag Team Turmoil match for the SmackDown Tag Team titles and a one-on-one bout between Alexa Bliss and Naomi for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Here’s a look a full card, including a match scheduled for the Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show before the event starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Kickoff Show match: Curt Hawkins vs. Mojo Rawley

2-on-1 Handicap match: Apollo Crews and Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton

Natalya vs. Nikki Bella

Tag Team Turmoil match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship: American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos vs. The Ascension vs. Breezango vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. The Vaudevillains

SmackDown Women’s Championship match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi

Elimination Chamber match for the WWE World Championship: John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz vs. Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on