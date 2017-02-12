WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: How to order WWE Network

How can you order the WWE Network for the 2017 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view?

On Sunday night, the 2017 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will take place from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ. This is SmackDown’s first brand-exclusive show of the year after finishing 2016 with TLC. February 12 will also be the return of the Elimination Chamber match, which hasn’t been seen since May 2015, as a live special.

Inside the 10 tons of steel, John Cena will defend the WWE Championship against Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin, the Miz, AJ Styles, and Bray Wyatt. The winner will move onto WrestleMania 33 to face Randy Orton, the 2017 Royal Rumble winner. Who will walk out victorious?

In the SmackDown Women’s Championship match, Alexa Bliss will defend against Naomi. This comes after the former Funkadactyl pinned Bliss multiple times, including in a six-woman tag team match at Royal Rumble. Will we see the third SmackDown Women’s Champion crowned on Sunday?

In another women’s match, Nikki Bella and Natalya will go head-to-head. Their feud has been full of insults and brawling all throughout SmackDown. Who will win this matchup?

To watch Elimination Chamber, you can first head to WWE.com and click on “WWE Network” at the very top of the page. This will bring you to multiple options, one of which is watching the show for free — if you aren’t a subscriber to the WWE Network. After clicking on this, it will ask for your payment details to complete and confirm your subscription to the streaming service. If you follow through, you would begin to be charged once your free trial ends exactly one month later.

There will be plenty of action to see at the Elimination Chamber event if you decide to order the WWE Network or watch on PPV. Which matches will highlight the show?

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on