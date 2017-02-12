WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Live Match Results

Follow along with the live match results of the 2017 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view is the return of an old match of WWE’s which pits six Superstars against each other for a championship. On Sunday, it will be for John Cena’s WWE title, something he won at the Royal Rumble from AJ Styles.

With Cena defending inside the chamber, it means he’ll have to face five others in order to get to WrestleMania 33. Randy Orton is confirmed for the show after winning the 2017 Royal Rumble match. Do any of Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin, the Miz, AJ Styles, or Bray Wyatt stand a chance?

American Alpha will put the SmackDown Tag Team Championship on the line against five other tag teams. This will see Heath Sater and Rhyno, Breezango, the Ascension, the Vaudevillains, and the Usos compete for the belts. It has been a somewhat quiet reign for Chad Gable and Jason Jordan over the past few months, as they missed plenty of TV time before the Royal Rumble. So will we see their reign end just about as quickly as it started?

A look at the full match card for Elimination Chamber can be seen below:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship

John Cena (c) vs. Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin vs. The Miz vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Turmoil Match

American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos vs. The Vaudevillains vs. Breezango vs. The Ascension vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews and Kalisto

At 8:00 p.m. ET, begin following along with the results from the Elimination Chamber PPV. How many title changes will take place?

