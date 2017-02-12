WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Live Results: Highlights, Analysis, and Grades

Follow along with our review of the 2017 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

WWE has already gotten off to a hot start with their live specials in 2017. First came the NXT TakeOver: San Antonio event on January 28, which saw two title changes take place. Then the Royal Rumble pay-per-view went to the Alamodome and rocked the house with AJ Styles vs. John Cena and the 30-man battle royal match. Now we’re up to Elimination Chamber, which will bring us into WrestleMania 33 season.

Elimination Chamber is returning for the first time since 2015, which came as a WWE Network-only event. This saw both the WWE Tag Team and Intercontinental Championships defended in this unique structure for the first time ever. However, on Sunday, February 12, it will go back to having the WWE Championship being on the line.

In that match, John Cena will defend against Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin, the Miz, AJ Styles, and Bray Wyatt. It’s only two weeks into Cena’s reign, so with five others going against him, the odds will be stacked. However, this won’t be the first time that the Face That Runs the Place has faced something like this — maybe the 20th time. So can he walk out and move onto WrestleMania 33?

Randy Orton and Luke Harper will collide in none of the top undercard matches of Elimination Chamber. Their rivalry started once tensions built and Harper’s defection from the Wyatt Family became official. Now they’ll go head-to-head on the PPV stage to settle the score. With WrestleMania in Orton’s rearview mirror, will he continue to ride momentum heading into the show?

At 7:00 p.m. ET, follow along with our live coverage of the Elimination Chamber PPV here with the results, highlights, and grades for every match of the show.

