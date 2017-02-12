WWE Elimination Chamber 2017: Live stream, start time, match card and more

WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 will be live from Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ on Sunday, Feb. 12. Here’s all the info you need to watch, the match card and much more.

Just two weeks after the eventful Royal Rumble pay-per-view at the Alamodome, SmackDown Live will put on their first solo event of the new year: Elimination Chamber.

The main focus is of course the main event of the evening: the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE World Championship between the champion John Cena, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Bray Wyatt, The Miz and the Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler. Cena comes into his sixth Elimination Chamber match as the champion, having defeated Styles at the Royal Rumble to win his 16th world title and tie Ric Flair’s all-time record.

As for the rest of the card on Sunday night, the action should be fantastic with matches such as Luke Harper taking on Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss defeating her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Naomi.

Here’s a full look at the match card on Sunday night.

Kickoff Show match: Curt Hawkins vs. Mojo Rawley

2-on-1 Handicap match: Apollo Crews and Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

Luke Harper vs. Randy Orton

Natalya vs. Nikki Bella

Tag Team Turmoil match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship: American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos vs. The Ascension vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. The Vaudevillians vs. Breezango

SmackDown Women’s Championship match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi

Elimination Chamber match for the WWE World Championship: John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz vs. Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

As per the usual, WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 will air exclusively on WWE Network. All you need is a paid subscription to the service to watch online or through the app on various devices.

Here are the pay-per-view’s details for Sunday.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 12

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Arena: Talking Stick Resort Arena

TV Info: Check with your PPV provider to see if they still carry WWE

Live Stream: WWE Network

The road to WrestleMania will continue on Sunday with the Elimination Chamber event from Phoenix.

