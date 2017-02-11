WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Predictions

Predictions for Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

Up until the Royal Rumble Smackdown seemed to be trending upwards. Already the superior brand to RAW, the blue show seemed to pretty much have it all. They had a superstar world champion in AJ Styles, a young, upstart tag team with their tag belts, a fiery women’s division, and a main event scene chalk full of talent. Then the Rumble happened. And suddenly what looked like a unique, progressive show turned back the clock as John Cena won the WWE Championship and Randy Orton won the rumble match itself. It was like the WWE was transported into 2007.

The good news coming out of the Royal Rumble was that there was still one big show before Wrestlemania 33. That big show is this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber and with it comes the chance to shake things up a bit before the show of shows. And let’s hope they do because right now the WWE Championship match on tap for Wrestlemania isn’t very compelling.

Although things are trending downwards for Smackdown the Elimination Chamber show seems on paper to be a quality showing. The chamber match itself looks outstanding, Orton and Harper should be a dramatic fight, and it’s extremely refreshing to see 3 women’s matches featured on the card. The only question left is how it’s going to turn out.

Ahead we predict the match outcomes for Sunday’s Elimination Chamber.

Handicapped Match: Kalisto and Apollo Crews vs Dolph Ziggler

This is the one match on the card that makes virtually zero sense. Now here’s the supposed logic behind this bout. Dolph Ziggler has recently channeled his inner bad sport and has taken it upon himself to beat the life out of anyone who dares to defeat him, usually with a chair. So after being confronted by GM Daniel Bryan on the go-home Smackdown, Ziggler made the comment that he could beat Crews and Kalisto at the same time. So now here we are.

So there’s the silly logic. Here’s the reality. It makes absolutely no sense to make a heel take on two babyfaces. Who does this benefit? If Crews and Kalisto win, well they’re supposed to. It does nothing to help raise the prestige of either guy. And if they lose, then they look horribly weak. And what if Ziggler does pull it off? A heel overcoming massive odds? Do you how backward this whole mess is?

So since there really can be no decisive winner, I don’t think there will be one. Look for a fed-up Ziggler to get his new found friend the steel chair involved invoking a disqualification.

Winner by disqualification: Apollo Crews and Kalisto

Becky Lynch vs Mickie James

How great is it having Mickie James back? The former 6-time women’s champion has returned to the WWE and doesn’t seem like she’s lost a step. Her promo work is as good if not better than it ever has been and her partnership with Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss has been nothing short of brilliant. Being welcomed back by former champion Lynch is a clear indication of where the company feels Mickie already stands.

This is the de facto number one contender’s match. Lynch, as the inaugural champion is still near the top of the heap and James being a locked in hall of famer already, both have a legitimate argument that they’re next in line. This match will also show if Mickie can still hang. The current crop of female wrestlers is better than they were when Mickie had her run from 2005 until 2010 and in Lynch, she’ll undoubtedly have her hands full.

As good as the Irish Lass Kicker is, odds are Mickie is more than ready. Plus it doesn’t make much sense to bring her back just to lose her first big match. Mickie wins and sets up what should be a very entertaining feud with her new friend and future foe, Alexa Bliss.

Winner: Mickie James

Tag Team Turmoil for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles

This match, unfortunately, shows the state of the Smackdown tag division. Although the champions, American Alpha, happen to be one of the best teams in all of the WWE, the rest of the field aren’t exactly lighting the world on fire right now. Since the start of 2016, the five challenging teams have a combined record of 24-100 (cagematch.net). That doesn’t really scream legitimate challenger. But this is the type of match that comes about because the creative team can’t substantiate one singular contender and that’s a shame. Any of those teams given time and support could be turned into title threats. But in the meantime, we have tag team turmoil.

This is the easiest call of the night. There is no doubt in my mind that AA walks out of Phoenix as champions but the bigger question here is if anything happens to spice up the division. Maybe a post-match run-in by The Revival? Why not? The former 2-time NXT tag team champions had been off television for over a month until last week’s NXT and they are more than ready to make their main roster debut. American Alpha and The Revival rekindling their feud may be exactly what the Smackdown tag division needs.

Winner and still champions: American Alpha

Nikki Bella vs Natalya

You know, this has been surprisingly good. Not to say that these two girls aren’t talented or capable enough to put on a good program. Quite the contrary. Natalya is still one of the better female wrestlers in the WWE and Nikki has become leaps and bounds better than she was 7 or 8 years ago.

It’s just that sometimes these secondary women’s feuds are not given enough time or energy by the WWE. This has not been the case here. Week in and week out the two former friends are given a full segment and it’s been extremely engaging stuff. Natalya has been so good in this new heel role and Nikki is a natural baby face. This will probably be the last match in this affair and that’s too bad. This thing has the legs to go even further.

So the result of this match comes down to how best to conclude this affair. The fact is that Natalya has hit Nikki below the belt on numerous occasions, verbally attacking everything from Nikki’s looks to her relationship with John Cena. When someone hits hard like that, it almost always leads to a loss and that’s what will happen Sunday night.

Winner: Nikki Bella

Smackdown Women’s Title Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs Naomi

Wrapping up the women’s action of the night, Bliss defends her belt against the surging former Funkadactyl. The 25 year-old Bliss is a bright, shining star, no doubt it. And Naomi has been one of the more underrated talents in the WWE for a very long time. This should be a solid tilt with two girls who have something to prove. The RAW women’s division has the star power but it seems every week the girls of the blue brand work with a chip on their shoulder and it brings out the best in them.

Now although Naomi has never been champion before it hasn’t been from lack of opportunities. Sunday night will be her 9th shot at a becoming a champion on a pay per view. Unfortunately for her, she’s running into 5-foot-1, 100 pounds, blonde buzzsaw who doesn’t care about what rules she needs to break to keep her title. Naomi will clearly have her hands full.

For Naomi, this could be a night that it all comes together for her. After years of battling in the world of low-card status, with one win she could change her fortunes dramatically. Unfortunately for her, she’ll be taking on a woman who’s on one of the hottest streaks in all of the WWE. Naomi will come close, but Bliss walks out still champion.

Winner and still champion: Alexa Bliss

Randy Orton vs Luke Harper

This match has massive boom or bust potential. It’s either going to be really good or really bad. I’m leaning towards really good. Since returning from his last injury Orton has been sharp, and looks as good as he’s ever been. Harper is one of the most under-utilized stars in the company. He has athletic ability rarely seen in a man that’s 6’5′ 275 pounds. If he and Orton are given the time, this could turn out to be a classic. If it turns into a glorified Orton squash match well that really does nothing for The Viper on his march towards Wrestlemania and his guaranteed title shot.

This is clearly Orton’s match to lose. Harper will undoubtedly stretch him and give him some tough moments but if Orton doesn’t win cleanly I’ll be semi-shocked. The only world in which Harper wins this match is one that will see him go on to Wrestlemania as part of the world title feud. Can’t you just see it now? A Wyatt Family vs John Cena world title match at the biggest event of the year where Cena beats them all for his 17th world title. A legitimate nightmare scenario.

So unless the WWE is insane, and that is not out of the realm of possibility, that previous scenario will most likely not play out. But what will play out will be an RKO and a 1-2-3 for The Viper, possibly with some help from Bray Wyatt.

Winner: Randy Orton

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs Dean Ambrose vs AJ Styles vs The Miz vs Baron Corbin vs Bray Wyatt

I’m calling it now, when the 2017 best matches of the year list comes out, this match will be in the top 5. Unlike some of the past versions of the chamber, there is really no weak link as far as in-ring skill goes. And not only is there no weak link, these guys are all pretty awesome. Also, throw in the fact that 4 of these 6 superstars have never competed in a chamber match. Only Cena who has been in 5 and The Miz who’s been in 1 have experience and that’s a good thing, It’ll be a welcome sight to see 4 chamber virgins try out the violent structure and see what they can bring to it.

There are 2 people in this match that don’t seem very likely to win. Baron Corbin is one. The Lone Wolf, although a future star in the making is not ready to be champion. And for Ambrose, another title run just doesn’t seem to be in the cards right now. But the other 4 men all have legitimate chances. Cena’s chances are always great because haven’t you heard? He’s superman. The Miz right now is the best pure heel on the roster and his heat is at an all time high. Throw in that he’s a former champion himself and it would be no shock to make it two times. AJ Styles, the most recent champion before Cena is the best pure wrestler on the planet and as such he should be viable.

But there just seems to be something about Bray Wyatt that is screaming, “new champion”. Maybe because it’s a perfect narrative with Randy Orton as number one contender, maybe because it’s a long time coming for an extremely talented guy, maybe he’s just the fodder for Cena’s 17th title win. Whatever the case, Wyatt is walking out of Phoenix as the new champion. Bank on it.

Winner and new WWE Champion: Bray Wyatt

Who will walk out of Elimination Chamber as a winner?

