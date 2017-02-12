WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 results: Nikki Bella vs Natalya video highlights

Highlights and results from the WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 match pitting Nikki Bella against Natalya

For months, the feud between Nikki Bella and Natalya has been boiling, even when that wasn’t 100 percent clear. Nikki was first attacked, but the attacker was shrouded in mystery before ultimately being revealed as Natty. Now they’ve been throwing absolute daggers back and forth about legacy and their ability as wrestlers. At WWE Elimination Chamber 2017, they were finally able to go toe-to-toe in the ring and after the bell.

The match began with a staredown that didn’t last long before Natalya landed a massive slap across the face of her foe. However, all that managed to do was anger the remaining Bella Twin. Nikki went right after Natty and became the aggressor. While that may have been the case, the veteran member of the Hart family wasn’t about to not use her smarts to get ahead.

Playing a bit of a cat and mouse game at WWE Elimination Chamber, she moved the match to ringside on the floor. Though Bella got her on the ground initially, Nikki was caught off guard when looking for a clothesline. Natalya caught her and sent Bella’s surgically repaired neck and back hard into the ringpost.

Natty then continued to bring the pain and punishment throughout the match. She put her superior mat wrestling skills to use and wore down her competition maliciously and methodically. Even when it seemed like there was no way that Nikki could kick out of a pin or escape a submission, she kept attacking and dishing out punishment rather than finishing up the match.

However, she took that too far and got a bit too cocky. That’s when Nikki Bella was able to reverse a submission into one of her own that sent Natty reeling. When she tried to regain the upper hand, Bella had a head of steam and hit a big clothesline and then dropkick to get a near fall. Unfortunately, Natty wasn’t too stunned and caught Bella for a Michinoku Driver that was devastating, though not final.

From there, it was largely a back-and-forth affair. The tide really turned heavily in favor of Natalya, though, when she hit a monstrous Superplex on Bella and left the record-long former champion reeling. That’s when she locked in the Sharpshooter and almost had the match won. When she went to pull Nikki back to the middle of the ring, though, Bella reversed it into the Fearless Lock (STF) until Natty got to the ropes.

After this, though, the animosity really took over between these two women when they were sent spilling over the ropes together. As a result, they were both left lying on the ground and suffered a double count-out. Of course, the action didn’t stop there.

After the match, Natalya tried to blindside Nikki Bella in the ring and leave her laid out with a big forearm. As she walked away, though, Bella came charging up the ramp and took out her foe with a massive spear. Natty was then sent running away, scared.

