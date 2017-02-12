WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 results: Tag Team Turmoil video highlights

Here’s what happened at Elimination Chamber in the Tag Team Turmoil match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

In the first title match of the evening at Elimination Chamber, American Alpha defended the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against five other teams in a Tag Team Turmoil Match.

A quick rundown of the match: Two teams start the match. After one team is eliminated, the next team comes out to the ring. The last team standing wins the match.

On Sunday night, Heath Slater and Rhyno started the match against Breezango to open up the action.

And yes, Fandango was handing out fashion tickets because he’s just doing his job as a fashion police officer.

Unfortunately for the fashion police, they didn’t last too long in their quest to win the gold once Rhyno entered the action.

Next up in the match was none other than Aiden English and Simon Gotch, the Vaudevillians.

Heath Slater greeted them as only he could.

Similarly to Tyler Breeze and Fandango, the blast-from-the-past duo didn’t last long against the One-Man Band and the Man-Beast.

Slater hit a huge DDT to pick up the pinfall and advanced to the next rung of the match.

Next up: The Usos.

The Usos worked right through Slater and Rhyno to stay in the match and eliminate the former tag team champs.

Business really picked up when the next team entered the match: the champs were here.

Jimmy and Jey dominated the champs right off the bat after their meeting on the entrance ramp and looked to dispatch the champions with The Ascension still left to enter the match.

The Usos tried to isolate Chad Gable, but the challengers couldn’t keep the champs down for too long. Gable bought an opening to make the hot tag to the powerful Jason Jordan.

Jordan cleared the ring, and as the champs set up to finish the Usos off, Jimmy countered Jordan, not knowing Gable was actually the legal man. Gable entered the match and used a quirky pinning combination to get the pinfall victory.

But it didn’t stop there.

The Usos decimated American Alpha after the match, leaving Gable and Jordan to the buzzards (so to speak).

The Ascension looked to make their appearance short and sweet with the Fall of Man on Jordan to end the match.

Gable was able to break up the pinfall attempt to keep their title reign alive, but barely.

As Connor and Viktor looked to continue off their dominant start, Jordan bought some time with a huge suplex.

Gable and Jordan ended up surviving in the end with a huge Grand Amplitude to seal the 1-2-3 and the victory to retain the gold.

After surviving the beatdown the Usos gave them, is that what’s next on the tag team champions’ list of things to do?

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on