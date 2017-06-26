WWE announced Monday that a duo of WWE Hall of Famers – beloved commentator Jim Ross and women’s wrestling icon Lita – will call the upcoming Mae Young Classic, which will be available on the WWE Network beginning August 28th.

WWE is also trying a new distribution model for the women’s tournament, and will make batches of episodes available at the same time, similar to a Netflix show.

Via WWE:

“The Mae Young Classic women’s tournament will stream exclusively on WWE Network, starting Monday, Aug. 28, with the first four episodes available on demand. Episodes five through eight will be available on demand on Monday, Sept. 4. The final match will stream live from Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. ET.

The tournament, named after WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history, Mae Young, will feature 32 of the top female competitors from around the world participating in a single-elimination tournament.”

The field of wrestlers revealed so far includes many of the top female independent wrestlers from across the world. It remains to be seen if WWE will include any current main-roster or NXT stars in the tournament – or if soon-to-be fan favorite Kairi Hojo makes her debut in the Mae Young Classic.