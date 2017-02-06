WWE made the Patriots a World Championship belt for winning the Super Bowl

By news@wgmd.com -
It’s become a tradition for WWE to send customized versions of the World Championship belt to teams after title games, and following the Patriots’ epic comeback Sunday night in Houston, Triple H revealed the new New England-themed belt.

Triple H, who was born in New Hampshire in Patriots country, also sent the Patriots a belt after they beat the Seahawks two years ago.

