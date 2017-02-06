WWE made the Patriots a World Championship belt for winning the Super Bowl

It’s become a tradition for WWE to send customized versions of the World Championship belt to teams after title games, and following the Patriots’ epic comeback Sunday night in Houston, Triple H revealed the new New England-themed belt.
A never-say-quit team, a football dynasty, and an amazing #SB51.
Congrats @Patriots, this title is coming to New England!! pic.twitter.com/rRBV2bYxjF
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 6, 2017
Triple H, who was born in New Hampshire in Patriots country, also sent the Patriots a belt after they beat the Seahawks two years ago.
.@WWE Title on its way to @GilletteStadium for @Patriots parade! Congrats @RobGronkowski @Edelman11 #SuperBowlChamps pic.twitter.com/Ye6Esj51PM
— Triple H (@TripleH) February 3, 2015