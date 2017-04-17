WWE makes change to Raw commentary team

WWE made drastic changes to both the Raw and SmackDown rosters with last week’s superstar shakeup, and among the swaps was a commentary table trade. David Otunga, who served as the third voice on SmackDown Live alongside Tom Phillips and John Bradshaw Layfield, will be switching to Raw in place of Byron Saxton, who debuted on SmackDown last Tuesday.

Otunga was not a part of Raw last week, however, and he’ll be out for at least the next six weeks to shoot an upcoming movie titled Katrina. WWE revealed Monday that in his place will be a former Raw commentator who had been relegated to pay-per-view kickoff shows.

Via WWE.com:

“While new Raw commentator David Otunga is spending the next six weeks shooting “Katrina,” an upcoming action film, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be temporarily joining Michael Cole and Corey Graves at the Team Red announce desk.”