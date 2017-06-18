WWE Money In The Bank results

Baron Corbin spoiled Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance by attacking him from behind and brutalizing him with a ladder and a television camera. The match began with just five men in the ring, as Nakamura remained lifeless on the stage (he was later helped backstage).

Sami Zayn delivered the highlight of the match midway through, hitting an absurd sunset flip powerbomb over the top of the ladder on Dolph Ziggler before suplexing Kevin Owens on the back of his head on the apron.

After a series of near briefcase-clinching moments for nearly everyone, AJ Styles was a second away from unhooking the briefcase when Ziggler pulled the ladder from under Styles, leaving him hanging by the chain holding the briefcase. Styles tried to climb up and unhook it, but took a nasty fall on his shoulder.

Shinsuke Nakamura’s music hit to a huge ovation from fans, and he cleared Corbin, Ziggler and Zayn from the ring.

The match seemingly became a battle of Nakamura vs. Styles, but as they were slugging it out atop a ladder, Corbin tipped it over to knock both men violently into the top rope, then scaled the ladder to capture the contract.