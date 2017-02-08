WWE NXT: Are DIY Ready for the Main Roster?

After dropping the tag titles to the Authors of Pain at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, are Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa ready to make the leap to the main roster from WWE NXT?

There are few tag teams in the world that are as talented and entertaining as DIY. Ever since Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa made their debut in 2015 for WWE NXT, the duo have proven they can put on a great match with practically anybody.

As a matter of fact, DIY put on some of the best matches of 2016. Fans even voted the duo’s 2 out of 3 falls match with The Revival at NXT TakeOver: Toronto, as the WWE NXT match of the year.

Gargano and Ciampa are also great at telling a story outside of the ring. The duo’s backstage promos are some of the best in NXT. Their online skits with Bobby Roode are also pretty entertaining.

So the question is not whether DIY are ready for the main roster. Everyone knows they are ready. The only issue is whether the main roster has enough space for the duo.

After the brand split, all the tag teams on the main roster were divided between both Raw and SmackDown. Up until recently, it seemed as though there was never enough room for more tag teams on either show.

Now that American Alpha have seemingly walked through every credible tag team on SmackDown, the blue brand needs some new talent.

Tag teams like Breezango, the Ascension and the Vaudevillains are not a real threat to American Alpha at this moment. The main problem with SmackDown’s tag team division is that there are just too many jobbers.

The only two real contenders for the titles at the moment are the Usos and the Wyatts. It was nice seeing the Wyatts hold the gold, but their reign did not last long. Their storylines seem to be headed in a direction away from the tag titles.

Most people are also tired of seeing the Usos near the tag team title picture. Fans want something new.

It is clear that SmackDown needs some new talent in the tag division and DIY can be the team to supply it. The only thing holding DIY back is the WWE. They need to pull the trigger on them soon.

Even though the duo will get a rematch for the NXT Titles at some point, they probably will not win. It seems like the WWE is in no hurry to take the titles off the pair of monsters known as the Authors of Pain.

If American Alpha are going to be the tag champs at Wrestlemania, they need credible opponents for the event. The issue is that there just isn’t a team like that on SmackDown at the moment.

The duo need opponents who complement them. They need a team that can put on a great match with them. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa can be that team.

