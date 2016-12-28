WWE NXT: Ranking Every TakeOver Event from 2016

With four major WWE NXT specials taking place throughout 2016 each one was exceptional in their own way. Which one, however, was the best ranked NXT Takeover event of 2016?

As 2016 draws to a close, it has been a year when WWE has put on a number of fantastic events. Whether you look at live shows, pay per views or WWE network only events, it has been a very successful year. One particular series of events that have managed to capture the attention of the WWE fanbase has been those presented by NXT. Since its growth in popularity, fans have come from all over the world to watch NXT shows. WWE NXT featured four Takeover events this year, and it is a challenge to rank them in order. Each event carried with it something special, but viewed as wholesome events can be considered better than others.

Sometimes specific individual matches affected the ranking the events, and there is, of course, subjectivity in the selections. Factors to consider include particular moments, the matches, the crowd, the wrestlers, and the booking. For instance, the crowd has an effect because it can certainly add value because more people are invested in a match’s success. NXT most recently came to Toronto, Ontario Canada, where fans had the chance to see