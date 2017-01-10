WWE Raw Results: Highlights, Analysis, and Grades for January 9

The Royal Rumble is steadily approaching, and that means that the Road to WrestleMania is almost upon us. Here is everything you need to know heading into tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker will be making appearances on tonight’s episode of RAW. This will be the first time we’ve seen Undertaker since he returned on SmackDown Live before Survivor Series. As for Shawn Michaels, he’ll be making his first appearance since WrestleMania 32.

Fresh off a victory against Cesaro, Karl Anderson managed to put both himself and Luke Gallows in contention for the tag team titles. Seeing as how neither Sheamus or Gallows competed during the previous episode, expect to see them face-off this week.

Emerging victorious against the monstrous Nia Jax last week, Bayley is now the number one contender for the RAW Women’s Championship. She owes that victory in part to Sasha Banks, who distracted Jax and cost her a chance at the title. Both Bayley versus Charlotte and Banks versus Jax will be expanded upon tonight.

Following his decimation of Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman has positioned himself as the greatest powerhouse on the RAW roster. He’ll be looking for retribution against Roman Reigns, who left him down and out last Monday.

Roman Reigns will once again be defending his United States Championship, this time in a handicap match against Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens. Although the deck is once again stacked against Reigns, don’t be surprised to see him retain yet again.

So without further ado, here is the live results and analysis for the January 9th edition of Monday Night RAW.

WWE United States Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens

Result: No contest

Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley start off the show with Foley’s performance review for 2016. Sporting a new haircut, Foley confirms the rumor that The Undertaker will appear tonight on RAW. They are interrupted by Seth Rollins, who announces his entry in the Rumble match. Moments later Braun Strowman enters the mix, demanding a match with either Goldberg or Roman Reigns. Instead, he is assaulted by Rollins, and they brawl until referees and security break up the action.

Up first is the handicap match for the United States Championship. Before the action can get underway, Strowman makes his entrance to the ring and attacks Reigns. Owens and Jericho joined in on the assault, however, Rollins came out with a steel chair to even the odds. Along with Reigns, he sent the heels out of the ring, but Stephanie McMahon came out to restore order. Declaring that the United States Championship match will take place later tonight, she also announces Strowman versus Rollins will take place after the commercial break.

A unique way to start the broadcast, these two opening segments continued the push to make Strowman appear as a legitimate threat. Out of all the superstars on RAW, he is my pick to go on to win the Royal Rumble match.

Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins

Result: Double count-out (Draw)

Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

When we return from break, the match-up between Strowman and Rollins has officially begun. At the beginning of the match, Rollins attempted to use his speed to his advantage, but Strowman’s pure strength quickly took control. Refusing to give up his onslaught, Strowman continued to stop Rollins’ attempts at a comeback. It wasn’t until later on in the match that Rollins got back into the contest, and even then it was difficult just getting the big man down.

The action eventually made its way to the outside of the ring, with a timely dodge by Strowman putting him back in the driver’s seat. Unfortunately, he couldn’t drag his opponent back into the ring before the ten count, causing the double count-out finish. Clearly angered, Strowman grabbed a chair for ringside intent on exacting more punishment. However, Rollins had managed to recover, taking the chair and causing Strowman to retreat slowly up the ramp.

Slow and methodical, this match allowed both men to appear strong at its conclusion. It isn’t often that Strowman meets a challenge on the roster, so to see Rollins last as long as he did is a welcome sight. The tainted finish confirms that these two will meet once again at a later date, and that match will look to improve upon this contest.

Jack Gallagher vs. Drew Gulak

Result: Jack Gallagher wins via pinfall

Rating: 3.0 out of 5 stars

After spotting quarterback Drew Brees in the crowd with his children, the commentators shifted focus to the Women’s Championship scene. Showing highlights of Bayley’s victory last week, she is shown backstage Sasha Banks. Talking about Bayley’s upcoming title match, Banks talked about a potential match between the two before offering to watch her back. They were interrupted by Charlotte, who questions Banks’ loyalty and reminds Bayley of the fact she hasn’t lost on pay-per-view. Nia Jax then appears, and she attacks the injured knee of Banks while Charlotte subdues Bayley. A happy Charlotte patted her accomplice on the back, which causes Jax to back her up into some crates before leaving the scene.

Back in the ring, Jack Gallagher makes his way down to the ring for cruiserweight action. His opponent for the night is Drew Gulak. The action was back and forth throughout, however, towards the end, Gallagher gained solid control of the match. Knocking his opponent down to size with a series of uppercuts, he hit his dropkick in the corner to earn the three count. After the match, Gallagher offers a parlay to Davari for 205Live, but it isn’t likely that things will go as planned Tuesday.

He might have a unique appearance, but Gallagher has quite a bit of athletic prowess. His upside-down pose in the counter was a clear example of this, as is his recent work on 205 Live. Hopefully, he’ll earn his way to a cruiserweight title run at some point this year.

Shawn Michaels Makes His Anticipated Return

Searching for Undertaker backstage, Foley once again found himself talking to Stephanie McMahon. Explaining that Undertaker isn’t exactly someone you can summon on a whim, he receives an ultimatum that he has an hour to produce the Deadman.

Returning to the ring, Shawn Michaels finally makes his appearance on RAW. Taking a moment to address his love for the fans and how he missed them. He hypes up the Royal Rumble and brings up how this is the first Royal Rumble to take place in San Antonio in twenty years. After disappointing the live audience when he dismisses their “one more match” chant, he shifts focus to his upcoming movie. A few moments later he is interrupted by Rusev who brings out Lana and Jinder Mahal with him. He demands that his wife be inserted into his movie via CGI, and then exchanges a few jokes with the Showstopper. Big Cass and Enzo Amore make their way out next, and they support HBK while insulting their three rivals. Rusev takes exception to their comments, challenging Big Cass to face-off against Jinder Mahal after the break.

Big Cass vs. Jinder Mahal

Result: Big Cass wins via pinfall

Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

With Shawn Michaels at ringside for the contest, there was little doubt that HBK was going to be involved in the result. He certainly made quite the impression, superkicking Rusev when he attempted to interfere in the match. This assist allowed Big Cass to finish off Mahal in what was a relatively easy match for the rising star. I don’t know how much longer WWE can milk this feud between these four men, but it won’t be long before the fans lose interest. Big Cass versus Rusev is the most appealing match here, so give them ample time on the next episode of RAW and let them go at it.

Neville vs. Lince Dorado

Result: Neville wins via submission

Rating: 3.25 out of 5 stars

Refusing to shake the hand of his competitor at the beginning of the contest, Neville was on the receiving end of punishment early on. It took a cheap shot to get him back in the action, but once he was in control he held it for quite some time. The self-proclaimed “King of the Cruiserweights” worked the left arm of his opponent, wearing him down and displaying his more aggressive side as of late. He eventually won the match via submission, and after the match, he locked in the Rings of Saturn again before Rich Swann made the save. Causing Neville to retreat up the ramp, a livid Swann stood told to end the segment.

After the contest, WWE highlighted Edge’s historic return and victory at the 2010 Royal Rumble match. This was one of my all-time favorite Rumbles due to his return and the story surrounding Shawn Michaels at the time, so to see Edge talk about this moment was cool to see.

Luke Gallows versus Sheamus

Result: Sheamus wins via pinfall

Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

Before the match took place, Bayley and Sasha Banks went into Stephanie McMahon’s office and demanded a match with Charlotte and Nia Jax next week. Angered by this demand, Stephanie told Banks that SHE was the boss on RAW, and that if they wanted their tag match it was only being offered tonight. Despite not being at 100%, both of the women accepted the match for later.

As Gallows and Sheamus competed inside of the ring, Cesaro and Karl Anderson decided to grace the RAW commentary table. While they traded jabs against one another on their headsets, Gallows and Sheamus delivered a hard-hitting encounter. Each man was given an ample chance to shine, and during the closing moments of the match, it seemed as though Sheamus had the match won. Anderson chose this moment to attack Cesaro and attempt to distract Sheamus, which allowed Gallows to take the advantage. A near fall quickly followed, and then both Cesaro and Sheamus came back, and the Celtic Warrior managed to hit a Brogue Kick to score the win.

Although Gallows could’ve benefitted from a victory here tonight, Sheamus scoring the win is also a logical step. Now these teams each have a win in singles action, and with a tag title match on the horizon both teams look to rise above the other. Because of their misuse over the past year, Anderson and Gallows need the win more, but it’s likely the Cesaro and Sheamus tag team will continue.

The Undertaker Returns to Monday Night RAW

Backstage, Roman Reigns is interviewed about how he feels about his upcoming handicap match. He states that he feels the responsibility to defend the title night after night, and his challenge here tonight doesn’t phase him. Not caring what the odds are against him, he also states that whenever he meets up with Jericho and Owens, he always ends up spearing them anyway.

Mick Foley makes his way to the ring next, asking for The Undertaker to finally make his appearance. The lights go out for a moment, but instead of The Undertaker, Stephanie McMahon makes her way to the ring. Choosing to give him his performance review in front of the crowd, she ridicules him for disappointing the fans with Undertaker not showing up. As she lists his failures since becoming General Manager, Undertaker finally makes his entrance. Announcing that he will be in the Royal Rumble match, he reminds the fans that he is the only one who controls himself. He looks directly in Stephanie’s eyes and repeats the statement, and then talks about how he’s in the city where he lost against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. Once again transitioning to the Rumble match, he declares anyone who opposes his victory will “rest in peace”

The Undertaker is officially in the Royal Rumble match. Somebody, please pinch me here.

Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte and Nia Jax

Result: Charlotte and Nia Jax win via pinfall

Rating: 2.75 out of 5 stars

Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens are seen backstage, and they are being interviewed. Brining up how Undertaker is barley around anymore, they then switch the subject over to Roman Reigns. They announce their intention to win the United States Championship here tonight.

After showing some hesitation due to Banks’ injured knee, Bayley eventually agrees to let Banks start the match against Charlotte. The injured knee would eventually come into play and agitate the former Women’s Champion, which led to her making the hot tag to Bayley. Charlotte survived the onslaught and tagged in Jax, who then went on a rampage and took it to Bayley. Towards the closing moments of the match, Jax knocked Banks off the apron, which allowed her to hit her devastating leg drop on a damaged Bayley for the win.

Avenging her loss last week, Nia Jax looked as dominant as ever by the conclusion of the match. Her victory managed to benefit her and yet it didn’t hurt her competitors. This was due to Banks suffering from an injury which clearly limited her in the ring. Because of this, the match was essentially a handicap match, and Bayley had no chance to gain a foothold in the contest.

Checking out his reflection in the mirror backstage, Noam Dar was approached by Alicia Fox. Expecting another slap across the face, he was surprised as everyone else when Fox kissed him. She then made a remark about him not being able to handle a real woman before walking away.

Kofi Kingston versus Titus O’Neil

Result: Kofi Kingston wins via pinfall

Rating: 2.25 out of 5 stars

At first, this way meant to be a fun segment between the New Day and Titus O’Neil. Showcasing a clip from 2010 when Titus tripped with a keg during on NXT, they gave the big man a chance to redeem himself. With just under thirteen seconds on the clock it seemed as though Titus was going to complete the challenge, but before crossing the finish line he got cocky and dropped the keg. This meant he failed the challenge, and so, in turn, he struck Kofi Kingston.

Angered by this attack, Kingston decided to make an impromptu match between the two. The action was surprisingly back and forth, and Titus managed to keep his own against Kingston. His victory was not to be, however, as moments later Xavier Woods distracted Titus with the legendary trombone. The distraction bought Kofi enough time to hit his finisher for the victory.

Right before the main event, WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will make his return to RAW next week. Seeing as how this is the first appearance since Survivor Series, this will definitely be can’t miss.

WWE United States Championship Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs.Chris Jericho & Kevin Owens

Result: Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens win via pinfall (Jericho is the new US Champion)

Rating: 3.25 out of 5 stars

As Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho made their entrance, Roman Reigns decided he had waited long enough to fight. Taking it to his two opponents early on, he attempted to lock Jericho in the shark cage at the top of the ramp. He was ultimately unsuccessful, which allowed his competition to wear down their opponent back inside the ring. As Reigns usually does he managed to make his comeback, and at one point he seemed to have had the match won following a spear to Jericho. This time his victory was not to be, and Owens managed to break up the pin and moments later he powerbombed Reigns on the ring apron. Tossing a battered and beaten Reigns back into the ring, Owens watched with delight as Jericho hit a second Codebreaker to score the win.

After losing match after match to Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho finally earned a big victory here tonight. The United States Championship had alluded Jericho up until this point in his career, so him winning that title was an added bonus as well. One can assume that now that Reigns has lost the US title, he will win the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. All in all, this was a great episode of RAW that helped to hype the Royal Rumble event.

