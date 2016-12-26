WWE Raw Results: Live Highlights, Analysis, and Grades for December 26

What should we expect from Monday’s episode of WWE Raw in our live review?

On Monday night, the latest episode of WWE Raw will take place from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. This will be the Flagship Show’s last three-hour program before heading into 2017.

Around this time last year, there had been momentum with Roman Reigns going against Sheamus and the Authority for the WWE World Championship. This led to an intriguing month of January and Reigns eventually defending the title in the Royal Rumble match. In December 2016, though, there’s much left to be desired as Raw heads into 2017. A lack of intriguing feuds highlight what has been an underwhelming show for much of the fall, and now carries into the winter.

Heading into the December 26 episode of Raw, WWE has not pre-advertised matches or segments. This is unlike SmackDown, who has three title bouts scheduled for their last show of the year.

What we do know is that Reigns and Kevin Owens will continue to battle for the WWE Universal Championship in 2017, and on Monday night. They are set for a rematch at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view with Chris Jericho suspended above the ring in a shark cage. This is so he doesn’t interfere in the title match, again. It’s likely we’re going to get more build to Owens vs. Reigns on Raw, but with nothing pre-advertised, will the segments be worth it?

Braun Strowman also had himself an interesting week on the most recent episode. He waged war on other top WWE stars and is putting himself in position for the Royal Rumble match. Could there be signs of him being the favorite with another punishment of the men on the roster?

At 8:00 p.m. ET, follow along with our live coverage of Raw as we close out 2016’s coverage!

