WWE Royal Rumble 2017: AJ Styles vs. John Cena Set

AJ Styles and John Cena will go to battle for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble.

On Tuesday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, John Cena returned and issued a challenge for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view: the winner of the main event would face Cena for the WWE Championship. This would come from a match between AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, and Dolph Ziggler.

After a hard-hitting, back and forth match, Styles would successfully pin Ziggler to retain his WWE Championship. Cena would then enter the Allstate Arena to confront the Phenomenal One. They reluctantly shook hands after the title got laid on the ground in between them to close the show.

Cena and Styles last wrestled in a one on one match at WWE SummerSlam, which saw the latter man win in what would be an excellent bout. Their previous encounter came at the Money in the Bank PPV. Along the way, though, they were featured in tag and triple threat matches. However, this one at the Royal Rumble will be their grandest one due to the what’s at stake and the show.

A win by the Leader of the Cenation would give him his 16th world championship, tying Ric Flair’s recognized record. That may set up for a WrestleMania title defense against a variety of opponents, which should be found out as we get closer to April.

This match will join Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship and the traditional Royal Rumble match. So far, the match card looks set up for success, but we still have plenty more to be added to this January event.

