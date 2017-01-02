Charlotte will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Bayley at the Royal Rumble PPV.

Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte will defend her title against longtime foe Bayley at the Royal Rumble. The match came about after Bayley won a #1 contenders match against Nia Jax, put together by Raw commissioner, Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie McMahon has a funny way of inspiring people. While she’s never been one to hold her tongue, she unleashed both fangs on Bayley during tonight’s show. All of this started when Bayley came to the Billion Dollar Princess looking for a rematch with Raw Women’s Champion, Charlotte, after her win last week was expunged. Stephanie instead told Bayley that she never wanted her on Raw, and that she was only there because of Mick Foley.

Stephanie put her into a #1 contenders match against Nia Jax, who Bayley has had trouble beating in the past. The match itself was short and forgettable, highlighted only by the early arrival of Sasha Banks. Her distraction allowed Bayley to hit a Bayley-to-Belly off the top rope for the quick win.

Bayley has had Charlotte’s number ever since arriving on Raw. The chief hugger has defeated Charlotte every time they’ve faced one another, which is more than any other woman on the roster can boast. That said, Charlotte tends to save her A-game for PPVs, and there’s little doubt she’ll be ready for whatever Bayley throws at her. Bayley is the only member of the “Four Horsewomen” not to hold WWE gold since joining the main roster, and this is her best shot to change that.

The Royal Rumble takes place on Sunday, January 29th live from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. Are you excited to see Charlotte vs. Bayley for the Women’s Championship?

