WWE Rumors: Enzo Amore out with a Knee Injury

Enzo Amore is apparently dealing with a knee injury that has sidelined him for the past few weeks.

Enzo Amore has been showing up on WWE Raw in a wheelchair for the past few weeks, seemingly to sell his injuries from the hands of Rusev and Jinder Mahal. Amore and Big Cass have been involved in a feud with these two over the past handful of weeks.

Well, one-half of the Realest Guys in the Room may actually be out with an ailment. The Wrestling Observer is reporting that he has a knee injury that was suffered at the December 30 WWE live event in Los Angeles, CA. It is noted that he was “limping pretty heavily” and that there is no timetable for his return. However, Amore will be reevaluated in two weeks.

This does not bode well for the ongoing program, which will likely see more of what we saw last Monday with Cass having to take on Mahal and Rusev alone. There is always a possibility that someone else steps in to help him in this feud as well, with a handful of Superstars on Raw not doing much like Mark Henry or Big Show. This is despite them having very limited roles in this era of WWE.

The Royal Rumble being in less than three weeks does not help the timing of this injury either. This could take away from the potential tag match these teams would have had, unless Amore is cleared to wrestle before January 29. WWE could also send Cass, Rusev, and Mahal into the Royal Rumble match to let their feud play out in there.

For now, it seems WWE Raw will have to deal with Enzo Amore locked down in a wheelchair until his knee injury eases up. That will mean more of Cass in singles action and one less team being used in the tag team division, for the time being.

