WWE Rumors: Nikki Bella taking time off after WrestleMania 33

After WrestleMania 33 this spring, Nikki Bella may be taking some time away from the company

Nikki Bella returned to WWE last summer after some lengthy time away as she was dealing with a serious neck injury that required surgery. She has been on a full-time schedule ever since, but it now looks as if that maybe wasn’t such a good idea after all.

According to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, Bella will continue her schedule throughout WrestleMania this coming April, but after that, she’ll be taking some time away from the product as that neck is acting up on her again.

Now it has been recently reported that Bella will finally team up with longtime boyfriend John Cena for a match at WrestleMania in Orlando against the Miz and Maryse. Following that match, the assumption was that she was walking away from wrestling for good.

But looking at this report from Pro Wrestling Sheet, that doesn’t seem to be the case at all. After whatever her WrestleMania 33 match ends up being this April, she’ll take her time off to let the neck heal and then only wrestle on a part-time basis. Looking back on it all now, that might have been the best course of action to begin with.

This Sunday, ahead of WrestleMania, Nikki Bella will be competing in a match at the Elimination Chamber event against Natalya, continuing their intense feud from the SmackDown Live brand. After that, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not her time in the ring is limited up until whatever WrestleMania match that she does ultimately end up getting involved in.

