WWE SmackDown, January 10: Early Expectations for the Show

The first edition of SmackDown Live in 2017 hit all the right notes. There were hardly a couple of times the show felt like an episode of Raw. However, more often than not, SmackDown excelled over Raw and produced great moment after great moment. A week after returning to action, John Cena and AJ Styles signed the contract for their match at Royal Rumble. A brooding Baron Corbin made sure his presence would be felt as he vowed to win the rumble and pick up from where Cena and Styles leave the Rumble.

Dean Ambrose couldn’t have hoped for a bigger start to the year. He would successfully outlast Maryse and outshine the Miz to win the IC title for the second time in his career. The lunatic fringe could fare well as the mid-card champion of the blue brand. From Apollo Crews to Dolph Ziggler a plethora of challengers awaits him.

Speaking of the show-off, Ziggler would finally snap after months of missed opportunities and coming oh-so-close. The show-off would take out his frustrations on Kalisto who tried to save him from Corbin’s attacks. The year 2017 looks to have begun on a higher note for heel Ziggler. Now he can stay true to his Twitter handle. After such an eventful SmackDown, what are the most promising storylines to look ahead to come January 10? Join us as we analyze the show.

4. The Miz’s Logically Fair Ranting About Daniel Bryan

Anyone who has watched SmackDown Live over the last couple of months would know in the back of their minds that the Miz is actually right. He has put in continuous effort to be a work horse for the WWE. He did his best to elevate the prestige of the IC title. Miz’s 180+ days title made the IC title a relevant thing in the WWE once again.

On the other end of the spectrum, you have SmackDown’s babyface general manager Daniel Bryan. For some strange reason, the heel’s points would seem more valid in this scenario. This past week, Miz would state that the entire company has been conspiring to bring him down. At times it would seem like that would be the case indeed eventually.

One would also have to agree with Miz’s accusations of how Ambrose earned the right to face him for the title. If one would think about it, Ambrose never pinned Miz one on one to earn a shot at the title. The title opportunity was rather, handed to him by Bryan eventually. Under such circumstances, expect more logical ranting from the Miz. The Hollywood A-lister might even go as far as to request the management to reverse the decision, stating the match should have been disqualified when Maryse interfered. However, Bryan would have his ways and expect more heat between these two in the coming week.

3. Dolph Ziggler Explains His Actions and Vents Out His Frustration

A lot of people would expect John Cena to turn heel after he would show flashes of the old Doctor of Thuganomics gimmicks last week. However, out of the blue, Dolph Ziggler turned heel following another loss to Baron Corbin. Kalisto would make the save for Ziggler. However, Ziggler’s response was a super-kick to the Luchador.

Ziggler would again vent out his frustration during a well-written locker room brawl with Apollo Crewe. The angle did well to exhibit some kind of personality for Crews. It would also further cement Ziggler’s turn. Expect the show off to explain his actions and eventually turn on the WWE Universe too. Ziggler would utter the words ‘I don’t need anybody’ as he stood over Kalisto. Expect the show-off to reiterate those words to the crowd as well.

Expect Ziggler to showcase more edge and aggression to his character. One would also expect Crews and/or Kalisto to take matters into their own hands. I would predict Crews having a match with Ziggler and winning due to Kalisto’s distractions. That would give Crews a win and Kalisto and Ziggler, a reason to move on to a feud. Whatever the case be, expect a fresh character shift and renewed passion from heel Ziggler.

2. Luke Harper’s Growing Jealousy with Randy Orton

The Wyatt Family would be invoking their rematch clause next Tuesday. They would face the tag team champions American Alpha in hopes of reclaiming their title. Shortly after American Alpha’s title defense match against Breezango, Wyatts would appear on the big screen and make their intentions clear.

However, instead of Bray Wyatt, it would be Randy Orton who would issue the closing catchphrase of the Wyatts; ‘Run’. A visibly jealous Luke Harper stood in the background as even his master seems to prefer to have Orton by his side. Expect Harper’s issues with Orton cost the Wyatts the tag titles next week.

To move closer to the eventual implosion of the team, expect Harper and Orton to get physical. It would be devastating for the big man if his master sides with Randy this time. Randy Orton’s association with the Wyatts came out of the blue. Perhaps it could have always been the Viper’s strategy as he tore the group down from inside. As for next week, look for Harper and his issues with the New Wyatt Family cost them the tag titles.

1. An Edgier John Cena Playing with the Fans Hoping for a Heel Turn

John Cena is not the same person he was before. The face that used to run the place has a different aura surrounding him ever since his return last week. Cena would show flashes of his Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick during his promos. His promos were rich with passion and intensity and dark tone that we have not seen from Cena in a long time.

Expect Cena to carry the same intensity and gray shade to next week as he faces Baron Corbin. One would also expect AJ Styles to be in on commentary and try and cost Cena the match. The results and outcome of the match are still in the air. One can only hope that Corbin does not lose all the momentum he has created for himself. However, it is Cena that I, for one, am most curious about. Is 2017 finally the year that Cena snaps? Dolph snapped in an emphatic passion. Why can’t Cena join the party?

His response to AJ Styles unlimited supply of insults was rather intimidating. For the first time in well over a decade, Cena addressed the fans that chanted ‘Cena Sucks’.

That is the kind of intensity and emotional investment we haven’t seen from Cena. Super Cena always showcased respect and patience that was out of this world. But the WWE Universe no longer needs Super Cena. What we need is a very human Cena who can accidentally let his emotions get the better of him. Expect Cena to carry his edge going forward. Expect him to address the ‘Cena sucks’ chants more in the future. If we are lucky, expect Cena to finally snap and evolve once more.

