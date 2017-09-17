World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Hall of Famer Bobby “The Brain” Heenan died on Sunday, according to WWE.

Heenan, 73, who worked as a wrestler, professional wrestling manager and commentator for more than 40 years, was “regarded by many as the greatest manager in sports-entertainment history,” the WWE said in a statement.

It was reported in May 2016 that Heenan was hospitalized following a fall.

Members of the wrestling community took to Twitter Sunday evening to pay tribute to the late great.

“Worked with Bobby Heenan from 1980 until my career ended, learned new things from him every single day, love u my brother rip. HH,” wrote Hulk Hogan.

Mustafa Ali wrote that Heenan “was pure magic. Out of all his talent, his ability to make anyone laugh will live on forever. RIP.”

Matt “The DELETER” Hardy tweeted, “Saddened to hear of the passing of Bobby Heenan. “The Brain” did it all in the biz, in the most entertaining ways possible. #RIPBobbyHeenan.”

Announcer Jim Ross said: “The news of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan’s passing today gutted me. I loved our time together. No one ever did it better than the Wease,” a nickname Heenan earned during his time with the American Wrestling Association.

WWE said Heenan’s successes — both as a manager and announcer for the sport – “remain among the most entertaining moments in sports-entertainment history.”