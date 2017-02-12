WWE stars pay tribute to Chavo Guerrero Sr.

Former WWE star Chavo Guerrero Jr. announced Saturday that his father, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Chavo Guerrero Sr., passed away at the age of 68.

“Today the world lost a true rebel. He did things ‘HIS’ way. Not always right, not always wrong, but He always followed what he believed in. He was diagnosed with Liver Cancer in early January of this year. As believer in Christ Jesus, he is now in Paradise. Today is a Sad day in the Guerrero Family.”

Guerrero was the brother of late WWE legend Eddie Guerrero.