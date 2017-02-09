WWE WrestleMania 33 Rumors: Austin Aries vs. Neville Planned?

WWE may have the Cruiserweight Championship match planned for WrestleMania 33.

WrestleMania 33 is less than two months away, so the match card is steadily coming together. We already know that Goldberg and Brock Lesnar are going head-to-head one final time, and Randy Orton is guaranteed a WWE Championship match after winning the 2017 Royal Rumble match. After that, it remains unclear.

However, there could be an indication on what WWE wants to do with the cruiserweights at WrestleMania 33. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Neville vs. Austin Aries is being discussed as the WWE Cruiserweight Championship match at the Show of Shows. Aries has also been cleared after suffering an orbital fracture at an NXT live event last October. He joined Mauro Ranallo and Corey Graves on commentary for the start of 205 Live in November and has remained there since.

If true, this is an interesting direction that the cruiserweights are moving toward for WrestleMania 33. WWE continues to stockpile talent in the division, but to limit it to just two competitors, especially when none of them are the “original” cruiserweights, is noteworthy. Neville vs. Aries has more mainstream appeal than going with someone like Brian Kendrick, TJ Perkins, or Rich Swann in this, however. With WWE looking to make a buzz out of Goldberg vs. Lesnar: Part III, they’ll try to get as many marketable names as possible out there. Aries and Neville aren’t huge names, but they are two of the most familiar ones to the WWE fans.

Aries getting a WrestleMania match almost makes his orbital fracture a blessing in disguise. He went from working NXT live events and finding some success at TakeOver events, to joining the main roster on commentary, and potentially moving into the ring for the Grandest Stage of Them All. That can’t be so bad, right?

If Neville vs. Aries is on for the Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania 33, are you in for it? Is there another scenario for WWE to go down here?

