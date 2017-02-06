WWE WrestleMania 33 Rumors, Seth Rollins Injury: Wrestling Aftershock, EP 1

The debut episode of the Wrestling Aftershock takes a look at the week in WWE, including the Seth Rollins injury and latest WrestleMania 33 rumors.

Now that the 2017 Royal Rumble pay-per-view is over, the attention can be turned to WrestleMania 33. It’s WWE’s biggest time of the year, as the top feuds are created to culminate at the Show of Shows. This year’s event will take place on Sunday, April 2 from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.

Even though none of the WrestleMania 33 matches have been confirmed, there’s still an idea of what could happen. So in the first-ever episode of the Wrestling Aftershock, we broke down every potential match on the card. This includes Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg, Randy Orton’s potential opponent, the Raw Women’s Championship scene, and who AJ Styles should face.

The Wrestling Aftershock podcast is a weekly audio clip we’ll be hosting every Monday, which highlights the week in wrestling. It will be hosted on Podbean here.

The other topic discussed above is the Seth Rollins injury. He reaggravated a knee injury during the final segment when Samoa Joe attacked him. This caused Rollins to leave last Monday’s of WWE Raw on crutches, with his status for WrestleMania 33 in doubt. So we evaluated what’s next for him, who Triple H could face, and what Joe could do going forward.

On Monday, February 13, we’ll cover the fallout of what happens with Rollins’ injury throughout the week. WWE is set to address it on Raw, with potential repercussions following it. The same will go for if WrestleMania matches are announced, including Goldberg accepting Lesnar’s challenge for a bout.

If you enjoyed the Wrestling Aftershock podcast, leave a comment below. What do you think of the rumored WrestleMania 33 match card? What should be next for Rollins?

