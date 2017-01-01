WWE WrestleMania 34 location revealed

The location for WWE WrestleMania 34 has been revealed and it’s a return to a city that hosted not long ago.

Perhaps the greatest singular moment within WWE was at WrestleMania 30 in the main event. Daniel Bryan winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship as the payoff to a true underdog story told wonderfully over many months was fantastic. The SuperDome in New Orleans, LA was rocking on that night for a Mania that also featured Brock Lesnar ending The Undertaker’s streak. With such history there, it only stands to reason that the event returns soon—as in WWE WrestleMania 34 from New Orleans type of soon.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet broke the news on Sunday that WWE WrestleMania 34’s location will be in New Orleans. Though the report doesn’t specifically say so, Satin mentions a return to where WrestleMania 30 took place, which would of course mean another event under the dome.

Obviously WWE isn’t naive enough to think that just because it’s in the same city and building that WWE WrestleMania 34 can replicate the show that will have happened four years prior. However, the city of New Orleans did provide a great atmosphere and the SuperDome is a great venue for a show of that magnitude. You get the benefit of being indoors so weather isn’t a factor, but also have a high-capacity venue to pack fans into.

Considering how quickly things change in WWE and pro wrestling in general, it’s pointless to speculate as to what the card could be for WWE WrestleMania 34. Heck, we don’t even have dates for the event yet. But we do know where it’s going to be held. So if you’re a fan dedicated to making it to Mania, go ahead and get ready to head back to New Orleans. That’s where WWE is taking you in 2018.

