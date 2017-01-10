Randy Orton hasn’t forgotten about the time UFC superstar Conor McGregor bragged that he’d “slap the head off” the entire WWE roster back in August.

Orton, a WWE veteran and 12-time World Champion, took a shot at “Connor McDonald” the following month on Twitter, saying that the “Irish guy little person” would be the only opponent he’d face in a potential MMA bout.

@RandyOrton would you ever try ufc? — Connor Bartlett (@ConnorB2017) September 13, 2016

I like making $. Over and over. Not once every 6 months….plus I’d prob fake punch the guy and get choked out. #lol https://t.co/xLXt01bzyf — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) September 13, 2016

Unless it was the Irish guy little person Connor Mcdonald — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) September 13, 2016

Orton held another Q&A session on Twitter early Tuesday morning, and said that McGregor would be better off facing cruiserweights – who have a weight limit of 205 pounds – if he ever did come to WWE.

@RandyOrton do you think you can whoop @TheNotoriousMMA ass if he transitioned to Wrestling in the WWE ? — Patriots 14-2🇺🇸 (@Chris_The_King2) January 10, 2017

If he gains 120lbs im here. Until then, #205Live bro https://t.co/XZdWqCvt2V — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 10, 2017