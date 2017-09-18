WWF files Greece lawsuit over pollution from tanker sinking

The World Wildlife Fund has filed a lawsuit in Greece over extensive pollution along Athens’ coastline following the sinking of a tanker near the country’s largest port of Piraeus.

Continue Reading Below

The environmental group’s Greek branch filed the lawsuit Monday against “anyone found responsible,” a common legal practice in Greece when the culprit of a crime hasn’t been formally identified.

WWF said it considered the case to be “an environmental crime deserving exemplary punishment.”

The Agia Zoni II tanker sank Sept. 10 while anchored in calm seas with 2,200 tons of fuel oil and 370 tons of marine gas oil. Oil slicks have extended from the nearby island of Salamina along the entire length of the Athens coastline, in waters hosting dolphins, turtles, seals and a variety of fish and sea birds.