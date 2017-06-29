WWII bomb found near German prison to be removed, area evacuated

A World War II-era bomb discovered at a nearby construction site on Wednesday is prompting a prison evacuation in southern Germany over the weekend to allow officials to remove the weapon.

The 500 pound aerial bomb was found while construction work was being done a few hundred yards away from the Regensburg prison, the dpa news agency reported.

Bomb disposal experts are expected to remove the explosive on Saturday. Inmates at the facility and residents living near the site will be evacuated to a safer area as a precaution.

There are currently 109 inmates in the prison, according to the local Mittelbayerischen Zeitung.

The bomb discovery isn’t all that uncommon. Bombs and other military weapons are regularly found during construction work, even more than 70 years after WWII ended.

