Wyoming beats Air Force 84-72 in Mountain West opener

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Alan Herndon scored 15 points with three blocks, Hayden Dalton scored 15 with four assists, and Wyoming used a big first half to beat Air Force 84-72 in Wednesday night’s Mountain West Conference season opener.

Leading by 15 at halftime, Jason McManamen hit a 3 amid a 9-1 run and Wyoming led 73-48 after making 14 of 35 3-pointers (40 percent). Dane Norman’s 3-pointer sparked a 17-3 run capped by LeSean Brown’s layup and Air Force closed to 82-72 before Sam Averbuck iced it with a pair of free throws.

Air Force tied it at 18 on Ryan Manning’s jumper, but Wyoming surged on a 14-0 run in which Dalton and Justin James hit 3s and the Cowboys cruised to a 41-26 halftime lead.

Alexander Aka Gorski and James scored 14 apiece and McManamen had 11 for Wyoming (11-3).

Frank Toohey scored 11 for Air Force (7-7).