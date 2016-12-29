Xavier-Georgetown Preview

WASHINGTON — No. 17 Xavier shot 60 percent from the field and posted a 26-point victory against Providence at home on Wednesday in its first Big East Conference game of the season.

“I thought for the first time all season long, our team put together as complete a game as we’ve played all year long,” said Xavier coach Chris Mack to reporters after the game.

It was the largest margin of victory (82-56) for Xavier (11-2, 1-0) in its four seasons in the Big East.

The sledding figures to be more challenging Saturday when the Musketeers play at Georgetown at the Verizon Center in Washington in their second conference contest and first Big East road test of the season.

Georgetown won at Xavier 81-72 last season while Xavier posted an 88-70 win at Georgetown. The Musketeers have won nine of 13 games between the two schools, including four of the last five.

The Hoyas (8-5, 0-1) began conference play at Marquette on Wednesday and lost 76-66, after pulling to within eight points in the second half. Georgetown had trailed by 15 points earlier in the contest.

“We dug a hole for ourselves early,” Georgetown coach John Thompson III said after the game. “We were not executing at the offensive and defensive end.”

Thompson realizes the Hoyas will have to handle the pressure better against Xavier, which won the battle of the boards 38-20 against Providence while hitting eight of 20 shots from 3-point range. Xavier had assists on 22 of 32 field goals and made nine steals.

“We need a level of poise,” Thompson said.

Graduate guard Rodney Pryor had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Hoyas against Marquette, while sophomore guard Marcus Derrickson had 11 points, four rebounds and two assists and resurgent sophomore center Jesse Govan had 11 points and six boards.

“We have to stay together,” said Pryor, a transfer from Robert Morris. “We know we have to be ready (for Xavier). We are going to get ready.”

Xavier guard Trevon Bluiett had 22 points against Providence while sophomore guard Edmond Sumner had 13 and senior forward Rashid Gaston and junior guard J.P. Macura had 12 each. Bluiett is averaging 19.2 points per game this season. Gaston made all six shots from the field in 19 minutes.

“We came out with a lot of energy and just were locked in from the get go,” Bluiett said. “For our first game in the Big East, we handled ourselves pretty well.”

Said Gaston: “Whoever is the hot man, we like to keep going to that guy.”

Xavier was picked to finish second in the Big East by The Sporting News this season, while Georgetown was pegged for fifth in the 10-team league.

Xavier has been without senior guard Myles Davis, who has missed the first 13 games after he was suspended in September after he was charged in August with misdemeanor criminal damage, according to The Providence Journal.

Govan had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the last home game for Georgetown, on Dec. 22 against North Carolina-Greensboro. He averaged 16.7 points and 8.7 rebounds in the three games before facing Marquette.

Hoyas standout L.J. Peak dealt with a groin injury against Marquette, according to Thompson. He entered the game averaging a team-high 16.9 points per contest but was held to four points. Thompson said after the game he was not sure of the status of Peak.

Peak was 1 of 8 from the floor in 22 minutes at Marquette. He told Thompson at one point he couldn’t continue due to the injury.

The Hoyas had 15 turnovers Wednesday and shot just 38 percent from the field in the second half.

Georgetown, for the year, is shooting 46.9 percent from the field while opponents are making 41.5 percent. The Hoyas are hitting 40.2 percent of 3-point shots while foes are connecting just 31.4 percent of the time.

Xavier is shooting 46.2 percent from the field and averaging 76.3 points per contest, while allowing just 64.5 points. The Musketeers are making 33.9 percent of their long-range shots.