We had fun with this one! Carrlyn Bathe gets some help from Eric Young Jr. and Andrelton Simmons of the Angels for a special mailbag, where the two answer questions from fans.
More FOX Sports West Videos
XTRA Point: Angels mailbag Eric Young Jr. and Andrelton Simmons
Just now
Angels Weekly: Episode 13 teaser
1 hr ago
‘Speak For Yourself’: Is Doc Rivers at fault for letting CP3 go?
1 hr ago
Scioscia on things getting heated in 6-2 loss to Dodgers: “It’s a strange situation to hit somebody”
13 hours ago
WATCH: Things get testy and benches clear when Angels Escobar is hit by pitch
13 hours ago
Angels Live: Mike Trout feels good playing catch, swinging bat one month after surgery
16 hours ago