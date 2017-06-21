XTRA Point: Ducks Power Play Project

By news@wgmd.com -
18

School’s out for the summer, but we #PaintItOrange all year long thanks to Anaheim Ducks Power Play Projects like this one!

More  FOX Sports West  Videos

Maybin chips in with a homer, 2 RBI

Maybin chips in with a homer, 2 RBI

15 hours ago

Angels hitters find their mojo, beat the Yankees 8-3

Angels hitters find their mojo, beat the Yankees 8-3

15 hours ago

Angels Live: Trout vs. Judge in their rookie seasons

Angels Live: Trout vs. Judge in their rookie seasons

18 hours ago

Gubie Tuesdays: All-time favorite donut?

Gubie Tuesdays: All-time favorite donut?

18 hours ago

XTRA Point: LA Kings run club VLOG

XTRA Point: LA Kings run club VLOG

1 day ago

Jerry West on joining the Clippers: 'It gives me a chance to end my career here'

Jerry West on joining the Clippers: ‘It gives me a chance to end my career here’

1 day ago

More FOX Sports West Videos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR