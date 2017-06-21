XTRA Point: Ducks Power Play Project

School’s out for the summer, but we #PaintItOrange all year long thanks to Anaheim Ducks Power Play Projects like this one!

More FOX Sports West Videos Maybin chips in with a homer, 2 RBI Angels hitters find their mojo, beat the Yankees 8-3 Angels Live: Trout vs. Judge in their rookie seasons Gubie Tuesdays: All-time favorite donut? XTRA Point: LA Kings run club VLOG Jerry West on joining the Clippers: ‘It gives me a chance to end my career here’ More FOX Sports West Videos