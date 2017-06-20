Yale dean on leave over offensive Yelp reviews leaves post

Yale University says a dean who was placed on leave over offensive reviews she posted on Yelp has left her position.

Pierson College Dean June Chu last month issued a public apology for the reviews including one that referred to customers of a local restaurant as “white trash.”

Pierson Head Stephen Davis on Tuesday informed members of the residential college that Chu had left her position and “wishes the best to the students.” He said he was beginning the search for a new dean.

Chu was placed on leave last month after the reviews from her personal Yelp account began circulating on campus. Davis has described the reviews, including one that described movie theater workers as “barely educated morons,” as reprehensible.

Chu did not immediately respond to requests for comment.