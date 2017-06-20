The Yale University dean criticized for posting Yelp reviews that called people “white trash” is leaving her position, according to a report Tuesday.

June Chu, the dean of Yale’s residential Pierson College, had been placed on leave after her controversial postings surfaced.

Yale’s college paper, which broke the story about the Yelp reviews, reported on Twitter that Chu was leaving. The report didn’t say if she had resigned voluntarily or been fired.

In one review, she cited a restaurant as perfect for anyone who was “white trash.”

“This establishment is definitely not authentic by any stretch of any imagination and perfect for those low class folks who believe this is a real night out,” Chu wrote.

In another post, she said she was surprised that a New Haven, Conn., movie theater had a lack of “sketchy crowds.”

Many found her Yelp critiques elitist and offensive.

Pierson College Head Stephen Davis announced Chu was leaving in an email to members of the Pierson community, the Yale Daily News reported.

Davis said a new dean would be named before the fall semester, the college paper reported.

Davis announced in May that Chu had been placed on leave after initially sticking by her.

His change of heart came after he said the college discovered numerous “reprehensible posts” that were part of a widespread pattern. He said her posts made him question her ability to lead the college.

“Let me be clear,” he wrote. “No one, especially those in trusted positions of educating young people, should denigrate or stereotype others, and that extends to any form of discrimination based on class, race, religion, age, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation.”

Chu apologized to her students, ackowledging she made poor choices.

“There are no two ways about it,” she wrote. “Not only were they insensitive in matters related to class and race; they demean the values to which I hold myself and which I offer as a member of this community.”

Chu was appointed Pierson’s dean in May 2016 after serving as an assistant dean of undergraduate students at Dartmouth College. She was also director of the Pan Asian American Community House at the University of Pennsylvania.