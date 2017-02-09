Yankees: Chris Carter Gets Mixed Reviews, Raises More Questions

When the Yankees announced the signing of first baseman/designated hitter Chris Carter, it came as a surprise to most. Things had been quiet as of late. Sure there were rumors brewing as usual, but the dealing was most likely done. And now this.

The Yankees are facing a dilemma with Chris Carter, a player who co-led the National League in home runs with 41, but he also led the league in strikeouts. His batting average was .222. That’s better than his career average of .218. He’s been called a “butcher” in the field. Still, the temptation to sign a slugger for a bargain 3.5 million is hard to resist.

Scanning sports radio and various comment sections, the fans seems divided into two categories. There are those that look at it as a great insurance policy. Who knows how Greg Bird will fare after a year off? Can Tyler Austin consistently hit major league pitching? What about Aaron Judge and his strikeouts?

Furthermore, some think this will lead to a trade. There have been rumors regarding Brett Gardner for a while. However, most agree that would be a huge mistake. Fans on both sides know the impact of Gardy’s defense and high on-base percentage. They don’t want to lose that.

The other side thinks this is a big mistake. With the Yankees seemingly in the midst of a youth movement, why bring in another DH/first baseman? Matt Holliday, slated to be the everyday designated hitter, was said to be taking reps at first as well. They both hit right-handed. Do we need two of them?

A Yankees Dilemma

The primary concern is for players like Tyler Austin. Austin was to compete with Bird for the first base job, while also vying for a spot in right field. Although Aaron Judge seems to be the favorite, his strikeouts are concerning. Aaron Hicks, a disappointment last season, is competing for a spot as well.

As a Yankee fan myself, I don’t know which category I fit in. On the one hand, it does provide insurance. Matt Holliday, a professional hitter in every sense of the word, does have a history of injuries. And you don’t know what you’ll get out of Bird or Austin.

On the other, I think the signing takes up a roster spot and gives Joe Girardi little flexibility. Depending on how many pitchers they carry, that one spot could be crucial. Players such as Austin and Rob Refsnyder who can play multiple positions could find themselves back in Triple-A. Not to hype up Refsnyder, but he’s one example.

In the end, this may add up to nothing. For the price the Yankees paid, if he plays well and hits some moon shots, it was a bargain. If he’s terrible, you just release him. There’s no guarantee that he even makes the team out of spring training.

However, if there were to be an injury in Tampa, or the kids just don’t seem ready, Brian Cashman will look like a genius. That’s what’s great about baseball, though, isn’t? You never really know until you get there.

