Yankees Have Unfinished Business to Settle before Opening Day

It would be unfair to say the Yankees haven’t had a productive offseason to date. The big-league club has been improved in a handful of moves, but could use a few upgrades. Additionally, the organization must decide exactly how it wishes to continue its commitment to an on-the-fly rebuild.

Back in November, the Yankees shed $23 million by dealing Brian McCann to Houston for pitching prospects Albert Abreu and Jorge Guzman. General manager Brian Cashman then reallocated that money elsewhere, spending $99 million on free agents Matt Holliday and Aroldis Chapman.

Those three moves represent the bulk of Cashman’s winter activity so far, which speaks volumes for how the Yankees value their emerging young players. Their largest question marks exist in right field, first base and in the rotation.

Instead of spending big on an established first baseman, Greg Bird and Tyler Austin will compete for the job. Thirty-six-year-old outfielder/DH Jose Bautista remains unsigned, but the Yanks insist that Aaron Judge will be given every opportunity to grow in right field. And rather than trade for Jose Quintana, ownership currently desires to keep its deep farm system intact, hoping by season’s end that a reliable pitcher or two emerges from a shroud of inexperience and uncertainty.

The Yankees have been cautious with their recent moves, making sure new acquisitions won’t block on-the-cusp prospects. With less than three months to go before the new season, the transitioning organization still has some soul searching to do.

Determine Brett Gardner‘s purpose

The Yankees’ gritty outfielder and beloved clubhouse presence will have a role with this transitioning team in one of three ways:

A) Gardner will remain in the organization, where he has spent his entire professional career.

B) The 32-year-old will be a casualty of the veteran sell-off before Opening Day.

Or C) He will be dealt after being a placeholder for Yanks’ No. 2 prospect Clint Frazier (ranked by Baseball America).

An asset in the field, the veteran slipped at the plate in 2016. Gardner slashed a respectable .261/.351/.362 with seven homers and 41 RBI. The single-digit homer total was a regression to Gardner’s expected power output. Previously, he had outlier seasons in 2014-15 in which he launched a combined 33 long balls. Another declining facet of Gardner’s game has been his base running. His stolen base numbers have tapered with age, as he swiped just 16 bags last year — his lowest total for a season in which he appeared in at least 108 games.

Still, Gardner is a relatively attractive piece to clubs in need of outfield help. The Yankees have flirted Gardner’s name on the market for several offseasons and trade deadlines, but haven’t found anyone willing to meet their asking price.

Gardner is signed through 2018 with $24 million remaining on his contract.

Put faith in the rotation, or pay the price

When it comes to the rotation, the Yankees are in a tough position.

Would they be wise to use their blue chip prospects and deal for a young, controllable starter like Quintana? Or should they hold onto them and see how many pan out to be of service?

After 2017, CC Sabathia and Michael Pineda become free agents. Their ace, Masahiro Tanaka, can opt out. That’s three-fifths of their rotation gone, unless they pay a hefty sum of cash to bring Tanaka back. That’s why many find it critical for Luis Severino to make progress in the rotation this year. His raw stuff is electric, he’s under team control through 2021, and at 22 years old, Severino has time to evolve into a fierce competitor on the mound.

Since Severino took a huge step back in 2016, he’ll have to compete with Luis Cessa, Chad Green, Bryan Mitchell and Adam Warren for a rotation spot in spring training. If Sevvy loses out, Cashman has stated the right-hander will start next season in the minors.

Make peace with the ebbs and flows of player development

Under Cashman’s control — and ownership’s permission — the Yankees have organized one of baseball’s best and deepest farm systems.

More from Yanks Go Yard

They’re counting on the likes of Sanchez, Judge, Bird, Severino and others to popularize this new-era brand of Yankees. Over the next few seasons, an additional wave of talent that includes Gleyber Torres, Frazier, James Kaprielian and more, can transform the club into a perennial playoff threat if most of them reach their ceilings.

It’s frighteningly plausible, though, that some of them won’t. And while some might hit the ground running when they reach the big leagues, others will need time to adjust. The Yankees witnessed it firsthand with Severino, who was solid in his debut season, but an eyesore as a starter during his sophomore year. Cashman and principal owner Hal Steinbrenner must be prepared for the ups and downs of player development. And encouragingly for the fans that support the youth movement, the pair has embraced this concept in recent interviews.

The annual unforeseen trade

Is it possible that Brian Cashman has a surprise move up his sleeve?

We saw it in 2014, when he traded for a small-time shortstop named Didi Gregorius to fill the vacancy left by franchise icon Derek Jeter. Then in 2015, instead of chasing a big-name starter, Cashman took a chance on Nathan Eovaldi‘s high-powered arm. Cessa and Green were the prizes of last winter’s transaction involving left-handed reliever Justin Wilson and the Tigers — a move that no one saw coming.

The Yankees could again look to get creative to fill their roster needs, most notably in the rotation and middle innings of the bullpen. In all likelihood, however, it will be difficult to land any promising starters given the ransoms teams have been surrendering.

Many will call this a quiet offseason for the Yankees. But it has been calculated to fit the direction in which the organization is progressing. If ownership sticks to its intention of giving their touted young players opportunities, the narrative will become clearer as to what moves need to be made in the future.

This article originally appeared on