Yankees OF Hicks pulled with tightness in side, will get MRI

NEW YORK (AP) New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks has been removed from a game with tightness in his right side and will get an MRI.

Hicks was replaced in center field by Mason Williams to begin the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Hicks ran a long way and twisted his body to catch a line drive by Jonathan Lucroy in the fourth inning, although it’s not clear if that’s when he injured his right oblique.

Hicks was 1 for 2 in the game, lifting his average this season to .290 with a .398 on-base percentage. Hicks has 10 home runs and 37 RBIs, and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has said he should be an All-Star candidate.

