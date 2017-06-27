Yankees try to build on series-opening win over White Sox (Jun 27, 2017)

CHICAGO — The New York Yankees will try to jump-start a winning streak when they meet the Chicago White Sox in the second game of a four-game series on Tuesday night.

The Yankees held on for a 6-5 win in Monday’s series opener despite a rocky ninth inning in which the White Sox scored four runs and left the tying run on second base. Now, New York (41-33) will try to build upon the victory and move past an ugly stretch in which it lost 10 of the previous 12 games.

New York might have to do so without starting second baseman Starlin Castro, who strained his right hamstring in the series opener. Castro is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday after pulling up lame while running to first base on a ground ball.

“When I tried to run, I felt something tight, but I stopped before the pop,” Castro said. “To be honest, I’m walking, I don’t feel anything. I’ve had hamstring situations before and it hurt when I walk, but right now, I feel good walking. I don’t know what the MRI is going to say tomorrow, but we’ll see.”

In the opposite dugout, Chicago (32-43) is looking to stop a four-game losing streak. The White Sox have lost seven of the past eight games to fall a season-worst 11 games below .500.

Shortstop Tim Anderson plans to wear corrective lenses at the plate again Tuesday after he debuted them Monday night. Anderson said the glasses corrected a “small” problem with his vision, but teammates joked that they seemed to make a big difference with his three-run home run.

To Anderson, Chicago’s ninth-inning rally was a bigger story than his glasses heading into Tuesday.

“It’s the beginning of something that can be something good,” Anderson said. “We definitely hopefully can build off of this and keep going.”

White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana (4-8, 4.69 ERA) is slated to make his 16th start of the season. The 28-year-old has a 2-2 record with a 4.35 ERA in four career starts against the Yankees but has yet to oppose them this season.

Quintana has struggled this season since inheriting the role of staff ace from left-hander Chris Sale. He is averaging 3.3 walks per nine innings, which is the worst mark of his career. However, he has improved recently with a 2-1 record and 2.25 ERA in his past four outings.

Yankees right-hander Luis Severino (5-3, 3.30 ERA) is set to make his 15th start of the season. During three career starts against the White Sox, he is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA.

Severino will look to bounce back from his worst outing of the year. He allowed six runs (five earned) in six innings his last time out against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. The ugly performance was out of character for the talented 23-year-old, who has 24 walks and 95 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings.

Severino could be challenged by White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu, who is 3-for-8 with two RBIs against him. Avisail Garcia is 1-for-5 against Severino, but his lone hit was a home run. Meanwhile, outfielder Melky Cabrera has managed only one hit in eight at-bats against the Yankees’ youngster.

Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius is 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his career against Quintana. Castro (0-for-14) and outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury (0-for-6) have yet to notch a hit against the southpaw.

