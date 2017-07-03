NEW YORK (AP) Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, the Baby Bombers who lead the New York Yankees’ offense, will participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Miami on July 10.

Judge, a rookie who homered in his first major league at-bat last August, leads the majors with 27 homers and tops the American League with a .327 average and 62 RBIs.

Sanchez is hitting .289 with 13 homers and 40 RBIs despite missing nearly a month with a strained biceps.

New York made the announcement Monday on Twitter before its game against Toronto.

Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton will defend his title. Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger, who leads the National League with 24 homers, also says he will compete.

