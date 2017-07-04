NEW YORK — Three weeks ago, CC Sabathia saw his solid season hit a detour when he limped off the field after tugging at his left hamstring.

The Yankees left-hander was supposed to miss at least a month, but the recovery took less time than anticipated, and the veteran looks to resume his strong year Tuesday afternoon when New York continues a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.

Sabathia was injured during the bottom of the fourth June 13 in what became a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. That contest started a seven-game losing streak and a three-week skid that has seen the Yankees lose 14 of 20.

The 36-year-old Californian was among the reasons the Yankees were 15 games over .500 when the injury occurred. He is 7-2 with a 3.46 ERA overall, 5-0 with a sparkling 0.99 ERA in his past six starts.

It is his longest winning streak since he captured six consecutive decisions June 12-Aug. 24, 2012.

“I think it’s important,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said of Sabathia’s return. “I think CC was one of those guys that was a stopper all year long for us, was pitching at a really high level and is really important in that clubhouse. So, I think it’s really important.”

Sabathia is returning without participating in a rehab assignment. During his recovery, he threw a 35-pitch bullpen session June 25, then pitched a three-inning simulated game last Thursday.

“I feel good,” Sabathia said Monday. “I’m ready to go, so I’m excited to be out there tomorrow.”

Sabathia is 16-9 with a 3.47 ERA in 28 career starts against Toronto. He last faced the Blue Jays in Toronto on June 1 and gave up one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings of a 12-2 win.

Toronto’s J.A. Happ (2-5, 3.71 ERA) will make his 10th start and sixth since returning from missing 39 games with a left elbow injury. He is 2-2 with a 3.19 ERA in his past five starts, including Thursday against the visiting Baltimore Orioles, when he allowed two runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings.

“Early in the game I felt real strong, I thought I was getting some early outs, keeping the pitch count down,” Happ said. “I think any time you keep any team in this league, especially this division, in this ballpark, in the ballpark, you give yourself a chance to win. So overall, I feel pretty good about it.”

Happ is 6-2 with a 3.78 ERA in 14 career starts against the Yankees. Last season, he was 3-0 with a 2.14 ERA in five starts vs. New York.

The Yankees (44-37) will try to win consecutive games for the first time since a six-game winning streak June 7-12. They opened the Toronto series with a 6-3 win on Monday as Chase Headley drove in three runs and Masahiro Tanaka pitched seven sharp innings.

“It was a great start,” Headley said. “We need to continue to finish this first half strong. Obviously, the last couple of weeks haven’t gone the way that we hoped they would have, but if we come out here and play the way we’re capable of for the next five games, then I think we’ll be in a great spot going into the second half.”

The Blue Jays (37-45) will try to snap a five-game losing streak and reverse a stretch of nine losses in 11 games. During the past 11 games, Toronto is batting .226 (83-for-368), and several key hitters are slumping.

Russell Martin is in a 6-for-33 (.182) skid, Kendrys Morales has six hits in his last 34 at-bats (.176), and Josh Donaldson is 4-for-36 (.111).

“I think it’s pretty obvious,” Toronto right-hander Marcus Stroman said. “Can’t really dwell on that, can’t really get down on ourselves. Just have to do everything in our power to regroup and come in here and get a win.”

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!