Luis Severino has been the Yankees’ most consistent starting pitcher this season, leading the team’s starters in both ERA (2.99) and WHIP (1.05). Severino (5-2) will take the ball on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium against Jesse Chavez (5-7, 4.85 ERA) and the Angels, during a stretch when the Yanks have struggled on the mound.