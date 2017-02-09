Yelp Shares Drop As Outlook Pales To Street View

Yelp Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the business-review website’s outlook paled in comparison to Wall Street expectations. Yelp shares fell 8.2% to $38.07 after hours. The company forecast first-quarter revenue between $195 million and $199 million, and full year revenue of $880 million to $900 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet estimate revenue of $204.4 million for the first quarter, and $895.3 million for the year. For the fourth quarter, Yelp reported adjusted earnings of 27 cents a share on revenue of $194.8 million. Analysts estimated 22 cents a share on revenue of $194.4 million.

