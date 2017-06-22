Yemen Al Qaeda boss killed in US airstrike, military officials say

A U.S. airstrike killed Abu Khattab al Awlaqi, senior leader of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, and two of his close associates, U.S. Central Command announced Thursday.

The terror boss, who ruled the militants’ stronghold in Shabwah Governorate, was killed June 16, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command.

The U.S. military has launched more than 80 airstrikes against

Al Qaeda in Yemen since President Trump took office, more than double the average over the past five years. The U.S. conducted 38 strikes against the terror group last year, and 22 the year before.

