Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker | Weigh-In | UFC 213

Watch Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker square off before their fight at UFC 213.

More Speak for Yourself Videos Will Lonzo Ball live up to the high expectations? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Did Danny Ainge’s offseason moves help the Celtics at all? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Why the Giants need to lock down Odell Beckham Jr. with a long-term contract | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Nick Young will need to buy into team-first mentality to succeed with the Warriors | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Will this be the final season of the Bill BelichickTom Brady era? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Can Dak Prescott and the young Cowboys handle Super Bowl expectations? | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF More Speak for Yourself Videos »