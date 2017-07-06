Yordy Reyna scores in 88th, Whitecaps beat NYC 3-2 (Jul 05, 2017)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) Yordy Reyna scored on a header in the 88th minute to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 3-2 victory over New York City FC on Wednesday night.

Fredy Montero and defender Jordan Harvey also scored for Vancouver (7-3-3) in the game that had eight yellow cards, five to the Whitecaps. David Villa, on a penalty kick, and defender Maxime Chanot scored for New York City (10-6-3).

Reyna, playing his first game in Vancouver after missing most of the season with a broken foot, scored his first goal of the year when he directed a cross from fullback Jakob Nerwinski past goalkeeper Eirik Johansen.

Harvey tied it in the 54th minute with a left-footed shot.

New York City FC had its four-game winning streak snapped.