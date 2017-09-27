Yosemite National Park rock fall turns deadly

Officials at Yosemite National Park said one person was killed Wednesday and a second was injured after a chunk of rock broke off El Capitan along one of the world’s most famously scaled routes at the height of climbing season.

The rock fall happened near the Waterfall route on El Capitan’s eastern buttress shortly before 2 p.m. PDT, according to a statement by the National Park Service.

The statement added that the injured person would be transported to receive medical care outside the park.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Ranger Scott Gediman estimated that 30 or more climbers were on the wall at the time.

The National Park Service said the park would remain open and services were not affected.

El Capitan is one of the world’s largest granite monoliths towering vertically 4,000 feet from the Yosemite Valley floor. Mountaineers worldwide travel to the park to scale the sheer face.

