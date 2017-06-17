Yosemite will reopen road damaged by rockslide on Sunday

Officials at Yosemite National Park say they will reopen on Sunday morning a road that was damaged in a rockslide.

Park ranger Scott Gediman says more than 100 dump trucks have hauled off rock and debris ever since the rockslide the size of a two-story house came crashing down on Monday.

The 4,000-ton (3,600-metric ton) rockslide blocked one of three popular routes into Yosemite, creating a commuting headache for hundreds of park employees and thousands of tourists who were forced to take detours.

El Portal Road will reopen at 6 a.m.

Gediman says a 100-foot stretch of the road will be gravel, so motorists will have to slow down and not stop there.

The damaged road and a stone wall destroyed in the rockslide will be repaired later.