Ned Yost on Tigers starter Michael Fulmer, who dominated the Royals: “We were hoping to wear him down earlier than the top of the ninth inning with two outs.”

Alex Gordon avoids the Salvy Splash: 'He knows better'

Salvy talks about his 'pretty good' day

Yost on Salvy's massive homer: 'He got every bit of it'

WATCH: Salvy and Moustakas go back-to-back with homers

Strahm: 'I should've been more aggressive with my fastball'

Yost on Verlander: 'He settled down and held the fort'

